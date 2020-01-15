Theta Fuel Reaches Market Cap of $9.60 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $9.60 million and $1.10 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

