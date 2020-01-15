THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $0.0904 on Top Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. THORChain has a total market cap of $11.22 million and $340,727.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00001029 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.65 or 0.03535840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00200047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00129237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,127,340 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

