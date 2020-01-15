ThoreNext 24-Hour Volume Reaches $134,021.00 (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $142.88 million and $134,021.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for about $6.60 or 0.00075085 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

