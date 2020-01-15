Time New Bank Price Hits $0.0016 (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Time New Bank token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including C2CX, Huobi, Ethfinex and CoinBene. Time New Bank has a market cap of $4.91 million and $1.46 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.52 or 0.03306498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00192458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026863 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00125375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank launched on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, C2CX, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Binance, BigONE, Huobi, OKEx, Bibox, DragonEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

