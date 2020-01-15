Titan Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $782,402.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $782,402.00 and $243.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043292 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004880 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000604 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000144 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000153 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

