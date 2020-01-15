TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,722 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. United Bank grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $703,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,423,933 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,298,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 180,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,240. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

