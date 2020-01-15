Tlwm Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Tlwm acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Tlwm owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCP. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 314.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

BSCP opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $21.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

