Tlwm Lowers Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Tlwm lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.0% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 204.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,580,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,110,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,300 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $748,808,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 7,972.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $226.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.94 and its 200 day moving average is $182.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

