TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) Price Target Cut to C$5.75

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$5.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 98.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TMR. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$9.50 to C$7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.21.

Shares of TMR stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 151,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TMAC Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.81 and a twelve month high of C$6.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.91 million and a PE ratio of 115.60.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TMAC Resources will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About TMAC Resources

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

