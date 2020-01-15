Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the December 15th total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cfra raised Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE TOL traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $44.04. 131,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.56. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Toll Brothers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 53,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

