Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.73

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.40. Torstar shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 22,300 shares changing hands.

TS.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Torstar from C$1.10 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Torstar from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

The company has a market cap of $30.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.71.

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

