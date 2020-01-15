Towerpoint Wealth LLC Acquires 470 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 170.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $328.92 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $259.37 and a 1 year high of $330.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $2.0391 dividend. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.