Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 4,844 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.7% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Notis McConarty Edward increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 514.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.7% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.17 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average of $119.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

