Traders Purchase High Volume of Accenture Call Options (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 49,068 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,552% compared to the average volume of 2,970 call options.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $207.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture has a 1-year low of $145.01 and a 1-year high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Accenture by 904.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 55,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 49,910 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,215,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Argus increased their target price on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.18.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

