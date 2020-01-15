Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.85

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and traded as high as $23.42. Trakm8 shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 1,564 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Get Trakm8 alerts:

In other Trakm8 news, insider Jonathan Furber sold 68,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £15,067.14 ($19,819.97).

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Trakm8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trakm8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.