TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.51

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.51 and traded as high as $8.86. TransAlta shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 486,171 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on TransAlta from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.88, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$593.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About TransAlta (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

