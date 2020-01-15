Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

NASDAQ:TBIO traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. 325,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,266. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $471.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 1,732.61%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

