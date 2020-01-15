Trifast (LON:TRI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $191.29

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $191.29 and traded as low as $186.00. Trifast shares last traded at $188.00, with a volume of 71,354 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target on shares of Trifast in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Trifast from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target on shares of Trifast in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trifast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 232 ($3.05).

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.05 million and a PE ratio of 18.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 180.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 191.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Trifast’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

