Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Shares Down 0.7%

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.39 and last traded at $31.39, approximately 1,029 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trisura Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.70.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

