TrueUSD (TUSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $147.84 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $147.84 million and $377.52 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011581 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Zebpay and OpenLedger DEX. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.69 or 0.03333857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00192588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00125554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 147,419,919 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, HBUS, Cryptopia, CoinTiger, Binance, Zebpay, Upbit, Koinex, HitBTC, Crex24, WazirX, IDEX, Bitso and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

