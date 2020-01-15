TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.33

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Shares of TSS Inc (OTCMKTS:TSSI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $1.51. TSS shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 123,813 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded TSS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

TSS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

