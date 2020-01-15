Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $41.00

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Tungsten Corp PLC (LON:TUNG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and traded as low as $39.00. Tungsten shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 7,469 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $49.81 million and a PE ratio of -8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.61.

About Tungsten (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation Plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides supply chain financing and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers solutions for buyers, such as e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; analytics solutions to transform invoice data; workflow solutions for streamlining accounts payable processes; payment solutions to control cash flow and receive payment; and invoice data capture solutions.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tungsten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tungsten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit