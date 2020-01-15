U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.69

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $2.69. U.S. Auto Parts Network shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 4,818 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTS. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.02 million, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.48.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Auto Parts Network news, Director Sol Khazani bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,492.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 25,950 shares of company stock worth $56,226 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 246,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,905 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,474,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS)

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

