U.S. Financials Income Fund (TSE:USF.UN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

U.S. Financials Income Fund (TSE:USF.UN)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.21 and last traded at C$7.21, approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.25.

About U.S. Financials Income Fund (TSE:USF.UN)

U.S. Financials Income Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of countries based in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

