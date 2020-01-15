UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

Stephens upgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UBSFY. Barclays cut UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Get UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR alerts:

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.