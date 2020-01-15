UBS Group Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $685.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $645.00 to $685.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $637.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.08.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $609.00 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $341.75 and a 52-week high of $611.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $576.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.08, for a total value of $4,358,825.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,300.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total transaction of $9,269,577.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,048 shares of company stock valued at $53,952,166. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

