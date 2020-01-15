UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.13

UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:UKML opened at GBX 70.60 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.17. UK Mortgages has a 1-year low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 84.50 ($1.11).

In other UK Mortgages news, insider Helen F. Green bought 11,250 shares of UK Mortgages stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £7,425 ($9,767.17).

UK Mortgages Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with access to stable income returns through the application of relatively conservative levels of leverage to portfolios of the United Kingdom mortgages. The Company invests in a portfolio of the United Kingdom residential mortgages.

