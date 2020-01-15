Ulta Beauty Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

ULTA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.09.

ULTA opened at $282.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $222.00 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 79.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

