Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen lowered shares of Ultra Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of UCTT opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.99 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Leonid Mezhvinsky sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,399 shares in the company, valued at $583,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 16,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $282,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,788 shares of company stock worth $1,543,521. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.1% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 14.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.