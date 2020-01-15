Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,659 ($61.29).

ULVR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,340 ($57.09) to GBX 4,080 ($53.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,350 ($70.38) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price objective (down from GBX 4,850 ($63.80)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, January 10th.

ULVR traded up GBX 32.50 ($0.43) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,352 ($57.25). 2,019,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,432.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,756.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

