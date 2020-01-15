Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.68.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.67. The company had a trading volume of 257,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,999. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $182.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.05%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 64,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 56,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.