United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

United American Healthcare Corp (OTCMKTS:UAHC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.06. United American Healthcare shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 2,370 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

About United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC)

United American Healthcare Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry in the United States. The company offers laser-based metal fabrication services; and supplies precision components to customers developing products for use in a range of medical specialties, including cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, gynecology, ophthalmology, and urology.

