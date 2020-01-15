United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. lessened its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in United Rentals by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in United Rentals by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $455,551.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at $27,305,048.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $362,469.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,032.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,770 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,710. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.78.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.10. 51,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,901. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.90 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.65. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

