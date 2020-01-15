United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,114.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 75.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 91,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 124,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE:URI opened at $154.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.65. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.90 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.78.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $3,474,688.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at $27,492,480.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $455,551.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,305,048.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,770 shares of company stock worth $7,511,710. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.