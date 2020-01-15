United Services Automobile Association Invests $6.15 Million in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 240,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $1,314,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLOK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

