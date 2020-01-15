United Services Automobile Association Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,670 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,023,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $122,507,000 after buying an additional 198,737 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $120.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.70. The company has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $122.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

