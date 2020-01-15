United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on LEG shares. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In related news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 26,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $1,372,993.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,250.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,155 shares of company stock worth $4,701,393 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 28.04%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.