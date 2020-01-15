United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 4,012.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,023.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 25.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $128.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.75 and a 200 day moving average of $84.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.82. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.09.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

