UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.25-16.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.45. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 16.25-16.55 EPS.

UNH traded up $10.55 on Wednesday, hitting $298.79. 3,975,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,698. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.79. The stock has a market cap of $279.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens reissued a positive rating and set a $333.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.55.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

