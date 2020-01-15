Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Universal were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Universal by 68.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal by 109.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Universal in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Universal by 89.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Universal by 28.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

UVV traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $55.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,522. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.77. Universal Corp has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $475.92 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

