Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) were down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71, approximately 600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

About Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF)

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Branded Consumer Food segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, instant noodles, and pasta and tomato-based products, as well as canned beans and ready-to-drink tea products.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Robina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Robina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.