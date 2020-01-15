Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.15

Jan 15th, 2020

Uranium Participation Corp (OTCMKTS:URPTF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and traded as low as $3.11. Uranium Participation shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 25,827 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.

About Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF)

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

