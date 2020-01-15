Urbana Corp (TSE:URB) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.08

Urbana Corp (TSE:URB) declared an annual dividend on Monday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.07.

TSE URB opened at C$2.83 on Wednesday. Urbana has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $146.57 million and a PE ratio of 6.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.56.

Urbana (TSE:URB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.26 million during the quarter.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

