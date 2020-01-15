Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company’s product candidate pipeline consists of vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated in an international pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of overactive bladder. hMaxi-K, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with overactive bladder who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Floor London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Urovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

NASDAQ UROV traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $13.03. 1,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,000. The firm has a market cap of $404.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. Urovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.30. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urovant Sciences will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UROV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Urovant Sciences by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

