US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.92

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.87. US Gold shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 1,973 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on USAU. ValuEngine cut shares of US Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price on shares of US Gold in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in US Gold stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.96% of US Gold worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

