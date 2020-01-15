US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.92

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.87. US Gold shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 1,973 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently commented on USAU. ValuEngine cut shares of US Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price on shares of US Gold in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91.
US Gold Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAU)
U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.
