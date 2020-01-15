US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Trading 5.9% Higher

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $5.96, 595,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average session volume of 299,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.86 million and a P/E ratio of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.24 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $36,675.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 34,494 shares of company stock valued at $158,823. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 48,677 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 56.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

