US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Trading 5.9% Higher

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $5.96, 595,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average session volume of 299,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.86 million and a P/E ratio of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.
In other news, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $36,675.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 34,494 shares of company stock valued at $158,823. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 48,677 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 56.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.
About US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
