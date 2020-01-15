USDQ Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One USDQ token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011324 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and $10,494.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDQ has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00039556 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00314853 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002366 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,287 tokens. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

