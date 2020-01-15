Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Position Trimmed by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,271,000 after acquiring an additional 240,714 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,630,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,861,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,012,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,630,000 after buying an additional 54,327 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.67. 92,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,167. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.94 and a twelve month high of $151.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.43.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $690.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price target on Valmont Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.