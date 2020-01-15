ValuEngine Upgrades Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) to “Hold”

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

PEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of Penumbra stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,196. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $122.40 and a twelve month high of $185.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.73 and a 200-day moving average of $157.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $931,835.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,723.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $800,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,481.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,452 shares of company stock worth $7,770,395. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,347,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 167,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Penumbra by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.