Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,210 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,295,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,641,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,395,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,730,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,790,000 after purchasing an additional 491,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,117,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,985,000 after purchasing an additional 424,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 779,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,709. Valvoline Inc has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Valvoline had a net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 91.40%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VVV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Valvoline from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $37,595.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,674.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,854 shares of company stock worth $65,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

